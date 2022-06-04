Opinion: Where are we at with affordable health care?

I hope this pandemic has taught us the importance of quality, affordable health care. As the pandemic continues, Congress risks making health coverage unaffordable for millions of Americans if they don’t extend the American Rescue Plan.

I am the owner of a Cancer Rehabilitation Center in Sandy and the state lead ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Every day I see patients with cancer struggle with the increased cost of health care and the out-of-pocket costs they incur.

Earlier in the COVID-19 crisis, Congress passed legislation making private health insurance more affordable for people. The expansion helped at least 1 million Americans get health coverage. Unless Congress acts, that extra help will expire at the end of the year, and many of those people will have to pay 50% more for coverage, likely making it unaffordable.

Even if the pandemic has ebbed, there’s no guarantee it’s over. I urge Sen. Mitt Romney to insist that these temporary subsidies become permanent in relief legislation so people can access critical care. Health coverage is essential for COVID-19, for cancer and for everyone.

Catherine Standiford

Sandy

