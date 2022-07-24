Opinion: Be wary of a quarry in Parleys Canyon

Latter-day Saint pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley 175 years ago.

Shortly thereafter, early apostles and their families started settling the Salt Lake Valley. Parley P. Pratt, who Parleys Canyon was named after, and Willard Richards, who was in Carthage Jail with Joseph Smith when he was martyred, are two of those families who made the original trek to the Salt Lake Valley. These families homesteaded and still own property in Parleys Canyon that would be irreparably harmed by the I-80 South Quarry being proposed by Granite Construction and Jesse Lassley, Tree Farm LLC.

Granite Construction states “core values are the basis for our decision-making” and is boasting 100 years in business. Will this be Granite Construction’s Utah legacy — destroying the character of one of our earliest pieces of history that dates back to the 1850s?

There is overwhelming opposition to this new quarry. It would destroy seven generations of family historical sites along with the destruction of the Wasatch Mountains. Local government and community councils have spoken out about these religiously dedicated sacred grounds that are key to many members’ spiritual faith and the Salt Lake Valley.

Sam Dunham

Salt Lake City