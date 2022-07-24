Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 24, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: Be wary of a quarry in Parleys Canyon

Many are opposed to this new quarry because we value the history Parleys Canyon holds

By  Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: Be wary of a quarry in Parleys Canyon
Cars and trucks move through a construction zone in Parleys Canyon on July 19, 2012.

Cars and trucks move through a construction zone in Parleys Canyon on July 19, 2012.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Latter-day Saint pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley 175 years ago

Shortly thereafter, early apostles and their families started settling the Salt Lake Valley. Parley P. Pratt, who Parleys Canyon was named after, and Willard Richards, who was in Carthage Jail with Joseph Smith when he was martyred, are two of those families who made the original trek to the Salt Lake Valley. These families homesteaded and still own property in Parleys Canyon that would be irreparably harmed by the I-80 South Quarry being proposed by Granite Construction and Jesse Lassley, Tree Farm LLC.

Granite Construction states “core values are the basis for our decision-making” and is boasting 100 years in business. Will this be Granite Construction’s Utah legacy — destroying the character of one of our earliest pieces of history that dates back to the 1850s?

There is overwhelming opposition to this new quarry. It would destroy seven generations of family historical sites along with the destruction of the Wasatch Mountains. Local government and community councils have spoken out about these religiously dedicated sacred grounds that are key to many members’ spiritual faith and the Salt Lake Valley.

Sam Dunham

Salt Lake City

Next Up In Opinion
Opinion: What’s the secret to employee retention?
Opinion: Why I endorse Sen. Mike Lee — Evan McMullin’s strategy could lose Utah power
Opinion: Tired of politics? Why I think Evan McMullin is the candidate you need
Opinion: What Putin has made clear about our fossil fuel dependence
Opinion: ‘What we stand to lose’ if we let the Great Salt Lake dry up
Opinion: ‘There is real danger to inaction’ — Gov. Spencer Cox speaks on surviving the drought