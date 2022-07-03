Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: Asking the big questions after Roe v. Wade

In the aftermath of Roe, it is up to the states to support women and children. How will they do this?

By  Readers’ Forum
   
SHARE Opinion: Asking the big questions after Roe v. Wade
Protesters chant during a rally for abortion rights at Washington Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Protesters chant during a rally for abortion rights at Washington Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, how are our elected officials going to ensure children born are healthy and protected?

Will they spearhead a nationwide push for comprehensive sex education? Are they going to champion the ease of procuring contraception? Will they stand up for paid parental leave after birth or adoption? Are they going to be the heroes of enforcing child support? Will they ensure that all children have food, shelter and education? Are they the ones who will make sure that child care is affordable for both working parents? Will they fight to make the environment better, so that these children are not living on a rapidly dying planet? Will they deny the National Rifle Association in pursuit of gun legislation, so not one more baby dies in a school shooting?

Amanda Mitchell

Salt Lake City

Next Up In Opinion
Could faith groups be the key to college students’ mental health struggles?
Opinion: Utah’s state flag needs a simplified symbol
Opinion: What our children are learning from history
Perspective: The Supreme Court’s EPA decision is as revolutionary as Dobbs
The Supreme Court or Congress? We know who Americans can blame
Opinion: Being ‘pro-life’ means helping all Utahns rise above poverty