Saturday, July 30, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: Mitt Romney and Mike Lee should support the Right to Contraception Act

The House has passed a bill to protect women’s right to contraception. Now it is up to our senators to vote in favor

By  Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: Mitt Romney and Mike Lee should support the Right to Contraception Act
AP22201660861512.jpg

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds an event with Democratic women House members and advocates for reproductive freedom ahead of the vote on the Right to Contraception Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The bill now moves to the Senate for a vote after passing in the House.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

I am the mother of six children and the grandmother of 19. I implore Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee to vote for the Right to Contraception Act.

With the Supreme Court‘s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the need to shore up the infrastructure that allows women to live healthy lives — and, just as importantly, lives in which they have agency over their own health decisions — is more crucial than ever.

The health of women depends upon their access to contraception. Contraception is medicine; it is a tool in the arsenal of health care providers who serve women to help them live healthy lives. And it is the right of women as human beings to make choices about their lives, including their reproductive lives and their own fertility. There is no possible reason that outweighs these compelling principles. I support this act with every fiber of my being. Women’s lives depend on it.

Lisa Bickmore

West Jordan

