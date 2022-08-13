Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 
Opinion Environment Utah

Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is looking not so great — Where is our pioneer determination?

The news about the Great Salt Lake is terrifying. What are we doing to save our desert state?

By  Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is looking not so great — Where is our pioneer determination?
Exposed lake bed of the Great Salt Lake with mountains in the far distance.

Exposed lake bed is pictured near Willard Spur as the Great Salt Lake experiences record low water levels on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Low water levels threaten to expose the lake bed and lead to dust storms that would carry toxic metals to Salt Lake City.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Born in Provo, I’ve lived most of my life in Utah. For the first time since COVID-19, I flew out this summer to see family and saw the Great Salt Lake looking less great. Much less.

Back home here in Massachusetts, I heard a special segment of “The Daily” podcast produced by The New York Times.

What I heard terrified me. 

If water is not conserved, the water level of the Great Salt Lake will drop so far in the future that ski resort snowpack will be even further depleted, dust storms more common and gas masks may become de rigeur due to toxic metals (arsenic, antimony, zirconium, etc.) blown out from the dried up lake bed. 

Area pioneers were often lifted up for their sacrifices. I grew up listening to stories in every Latter-day Saint General Conference of the heroism and hard work of the first settlers here. Their progeny seem less inclined to do so, even if it means giving up a strip of lawn between the sidewalk and road.

I find it curious that leaders in Utah remain largely silent on matters of the environment, even in the face of incredible population growth

I want to hear more from faith and state leaders on how we can sacrifice for the desert President Brigham Young predicted would “blossom as the rose.” True enough, it has. Will it continue to?

Alex Green

East Walpole, Massachusetts

Next Up In Opinion
Why Republicans’ road to a Senate majority will be an uphill climb
Opinion: Could Evan McMullin break our ‘two-party doom loop’?
A gas tax holiday — sounds nice, but it won’t do what you think
Opinion: Will the 2024 presidential election favor two dinosaurs?
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster
Opinion: How to ‘live within our means’ while the Colorado River shrinks