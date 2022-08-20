Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 
Opinion: Is the 1929 stock market crash a forecast for today?

In 1929, people said that the stock market crash hadn’t created large problems for the economy — but we quickly spiraled into the Great Depression

By  Readers’ Forum
An ice sculpture spelling out the word ‘economy’ in New York City.

An ice sculpture called “Main Street Meltdown,” in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2008, on the 79th anniversary of “Black Tuesday,” the stock market crash that caused the 1929 Great Depression. Today’s economy looks depressingly similar to 1929.

Kathy Willens, Associated Press

I was intrigued by Jay Evensen’s opinion piece “Did you see what they said after the stock market crash in 1929?” drawing comparison between the October 1929 stock market crash — and the bumpy ride in the aftermath. “American industry is fundamentally sound and undisturbed by the recent financial upheaval,” the Department of Labor then said. “The stock market break has not caused reduction in employment … (and) it might bring more money into industrial development.”

That was far from the truth, cratering in 1932 and taking until November 1954 — some 25 years — to again reach pre-crash highs. That stark warning should cause today’s investors to look in the mirror. History tends to repeat itself.

James A. Marples

Provo

