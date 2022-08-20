Opinion: Rep. John Curtis wants to protect us from what our devices may be recording

Here in Utah, we are no strangers to technology and innovation. Silicon Slopes is proud to call itself home to one of the fastest growing tech sectors in the United States. It’s no surprise, then, that our district’s representative in Congress is leading the fight in protecting consumer privacy. Rep. John Curtis recently introduced legislation that would preserve buyer choice while holding tech manufacturers accountable — and Congress should be paying attention.

The Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act ensures that consumers are aware if a product contains a camera or microphone that may be recording them. Specifically, it requires manufacturers to work with the Federal Trade Commission to establish guidelines that will inform consumers if their device has audio and visual recording capabilities. The requirement wouldn’t cover all products — phones, laptops, and other devices that one would expect to contain these features wouldn’t need to come with a warning — but other smart devices, such as appliances, would. This enables and empowers us as consumers to make well-informed decisions about what we are bringing into our living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms.

It’s clear that Rep. Curtis has our backs as consumers and as citizens. If passed, this bill will protect our right to privacy while allowing us to safely and conscientiously improve our lives with the product of innovation that occurs in our own backyard. Congress, Utah needs this bill — and needs you to pass it.

Tyler Nycum is a current graduate student at the University of Utah.

