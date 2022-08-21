Opinion: Why I believe Mike Lee will ‘fight for us’ if reelected

We need to reelect Sen. Mike Lee.

Lee has represented Utah well in the U.S. Senate. We are a unique bunch in this state and he knows what is important to Utahns. We value personal freedom, fiscal conservatism and an emphasis on family. He has always stayed steadfast to these principles we hold dear, even when he has had to stand alone.

Lee continues to defend the Constitution. Lee continues to vote against reckless spending. Lee continues to protect states rights. Lee continues to value life. Lee continues to fight for us.

Our senior senator receives criticism for “not getting along” with others. Do we want a representative that goes along with the crowd and takes the easy way out or one who defends the interest of Utah no matter what?

The choice in this race is clear. We must send Lee back to Washington D.C.

Skyler Beltran

Utah County Republican Party Chairman

