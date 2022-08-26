Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis.

Conserving water not only makes sense, but is becoming a necessity. Outdoor use is “low-hanging” fruit. According to the EPA, “Nationwide, landscape irrigation is estimated to account for nearly one-third of all residential water use, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons per day.”

Some Utah cities have adopted outdoor water saving mandates. South Jordan, for example, approved an ordinance that requires use of drip systems and limits the lawn to no more than 35% of the total landscaped area.

Recently, St. George and other cities in Washington County passed a series of strict ordinances on landscaping and water use. According to the Washington County Water Conservancy District, they are among some of the strictest in Utah.

Many cities have imposed watering schedules, such as ones that require even numbered addresses to only water on certain days, while odd numbered addresses water on the other day. While helpful, these alone may not be enough.

If the drought continues, other measures will be required. One commonsense approach would be to revise arcane zoning laws. Highland, for example, has substantial amounts of land designated as R1-40, which requires single family homes to have a minimum lot size of 40,000 square feet per unit.

In the past, such zoning was considered desirable because it allowed for the establishment of large lot residential developments to preserve natural view corridors, open spaces, environmentally sensitive lands, and the rural character of a community.

Related When the need for affordable housing runs up against zoning laws

But the drought may necessitate a more water-friendly approach. Given how much water is wasted on oversized lawns, limiting lawn space by promoting smaller residential lots makes sense. Highland is currently supporting a new high-density, multifamily development.

Though water-friendly, further high-density expansion may not be the best solution given the dramatic change it would bring to the community. A better option may be for the city to take a balanced approach that allows for smaller lots (e.g., 1/2 acre) in the future, while still providing an exception for residents that prefer one acre lots. The price for that exception could be the home owner voluntarily agreeing to adopt other water-saving measures, such as those mandated by South Jordan.

Yet that may not be as intuitive to some.

Highland has been reluctant to make zoning changes other than for its new multifamily development. Instead, according to an email from Highland Mayor Kurt Ostler, “The city will be installing 4,800 new secondary water meters at the cost of $9.8 million and recently received a $2 million federal grant and a $5 million state of Utah grant to help with the cost. Having water meters on secondary water systems has proven a great way for the city to help residents conserve water.”

One thing is clear — if the drought continues all options need to be on the table.

William R. Titera is a retired auditor and was a partner of a large accounting firm.

