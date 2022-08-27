Opinion: Floods are part of climate change, and Utahns should be worried

Thank you for the article “What you need to know about Utah’s extreme weather this week and how to prepare” on the rise in the number of flood warnings in Utah.

An unfortunate effect of climate change is that a warmer atmosphere leads to more precipitation. More precipitation means that more moisture is stored. With our world warming, there is considerably more concern than ever for our infamous ‘best snow on Earth’ to cause destruction. Rapid snowmelt can worsen the flooding we are already seeing.

To progress forward, we can reduce emissions with the Energy Innovation Act. This policy will help to reduce our carbon pollution and put us on track to reach net zero by 2050. Utahns and climate activists would love it if Sen. Mike Lee would support this in Congress. After all, these extreme weather conditions are transpiring right here at home.

Aubrey Kennedy

Herriman

