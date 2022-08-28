Opinion: Yellowstone is the key to saving the Great Salt Lake

From 1973 to 1993 the Central Arizona Project was constructed, diverting water from the Colorado River 336 miles to Phoenix and Tucson at a cost of over $4 billion. In comparison, water could be diverted from Yellowstone Lake to Utah at a fraction of the cost.

This year there was flooding in Yellowstone Park and downstream along the Missouri River. What I propose would protect against that flooding and provide Utah more water.

Yellowstone Lake is between 20 miles and 35 miles from Shoshone Lake and Lewis Lake in Yellowstone Park. They are separated by the Continental Divide. Shoshone Lake flows into Lewis Lake. Lewis Lake empties into the Lewis River, a tributary of the Snake River. The Snake River flows down to the Palisades Reservoir and then down to the American Falls Reservoir.

A pipeline between Yellowstone Lake and Shoshone Lake could bring additional water to Utah and prevent flooding. It could be turned off and on as needed. Then the water could be brought into Utah via several means. One would be to pump water from the Palisades Reservoir into the Bear River Basin. Another would be to build a pipeline from the American Falls Reservoir through Arbon Valley down to Spring Bay of the Great Salt Lake.

Last week, Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and a group of other state officials toured areas dependent upon the survival of the Great Salt Lake. This is a partial solution to the concerns.

Dennis Williams

South Jordan

