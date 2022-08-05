Opinion: Vaping ruined my daughter’s life. Don’t let it near yours

Did you know, over one out of 10, or 12.4%, of Utah high schoolers use e-cigarettes regularly, compared to just 1.9% who smoke? Unfortunately, kids are getting addicted to nicotine, which studies show is harmful for the developing brain. Studies also show teens addicted to nicotine are at high risk for turning to traditional cigarettes or even other addictive substances.

Unfortunately, the predatory tactics of e-cigarette companies tricked my daughter into believing their products could help her feel better, improve her depression, and have more fun. Instead the chemicals in these products changed her brain, enhancing her anxiety and depression, leading to serious addiction and significantly increasing her suicide ideation. For a time she felt so hopeless she didn’t didn’t want to live. We almost lost her.

Vape addiction stole my daughter’s senior year, devastated our relationship with her for a time and cost us thousands of dollars in substance abuse treatment. Unfortunately, the battle has not ended. The other day our daughter said, “Literally vaping is the worst decision I have ever made in my life.”

Thankfully our own Congressman Chris Stewart currently serves as the Republican co-chair of the Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic and has been a true leader on this issue. We urge Congressman Stewart to continue to push the FDA to make reducing youth e-cigarette use a top priority. The agency is currently making decisions regarding which e-cigarettes can remain on the market. We ask him to urge the FDA not to authorize the sale of any flavored e-cigarettes.

Kye Nordfelt

St. George