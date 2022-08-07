Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 7, 2022 
Opinion Environment Utah

Opinion: How we can help the environment while repaving roads

In Arizona, cities are replacing black asphalt with lighter colored roads to reduce temperatures in hot cities

By  Readers’ Forum
A crew in orange work uniforms works to repave an asphalt road with trucks and orange cones in the background.

Road crews fight the heat while repaving parts on 700 South near West Temple on Thursday, June 25, 2015, in Salt Lake City. Today as temperatures continue to reach record highs, some wonder if black roads are really a good idea.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

It’s hard not to notice the amount of road repaving happening in Salt Lake. In fact, my street is in the middle of the repaving process right now.

While I appreciate the city’s efforts, my patchwork light gray street has now become a jet black heat-absorbing road, which is the last thing we need in our warming world.

I propose the city look at ways to incorporate light colored, reflective asphalt in their repaving projects to help reduce temperatures in the city instead of increasing them. Arizona has had success with this approach (as well as promoting light colored roofing), and we should, too. 

Beth Chardack

Salt Lake City

