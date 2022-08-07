Opinion: How we can help the environment while repaving roads

It’s hard not to notice the amount of road repaving happening in Salt Lake. In fact, my street is in the middle of the repaving process right now.

While I appreciate the city’s efforts, my patchwork light gray street has now become a jet black heat-absorbing road, which is the last thing we need in our warming world.

I propose the city look at ways to incorporate light colored, reflective asphalt in their repaving projects to help reduce temperatures in the city instead of increasing them. Arizona has had success with this approach (as well as promoting light colored roofing), and we should, too.

Beth Chardack

Salt Lake City