Opinion: Britain has its third female leader. When will the U.S. catch up?

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Liz Truss became Primer Minister of England. Did you know that she is the third woman to lead Britain in the last 50 years? She follows Margaret Thatcher in 1979 and Theresa May in 2016.

France too has a female premier (Elisabeth Borne). Countries as far and wide as Finland, (Sanna Marin), New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern), Serbia (Ana Brnabić), Singapore (Halimah Yacob), Iceland (Katrín Jakobsdóttir), Ethiopia (Sahle-Work Zewde), Georgia (Salome Zourabichvili), Namibia (Saara Kuugongelwa) and Togo (Victoire Tomegah Dogbé) currently have female premiers.

It is noteworthy to me that in a country that professes equality between men and women, voters would not have seized the opportunity to elect competent, caring elected officials who also happen to be women.

Curiously, the U.S. also has a history of being reluctant to taking a stand for women’s rights. The Equal Rights Amendment, the proposed amendment to the United States Constitution designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex, remains a wish.

Let our laws reflect our stated intentions, and let’s cast our ballots for outstanding women who will ensure America’s greatness into the future.

France Barral

Millcreek