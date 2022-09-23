Who is really funding Evan McMullin?

We came away confused after reading an opinion article by Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens published by the Deseret News on Sept. 15. In that op-ed, the Republican congressmen claim that independent U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin is being “backed and funded by Democrats.”

There are more than 100 signers of this op-ed (all living in Utah), most of whom are lifelong members of the GOP. We are also contributors and strong supporters of Evan McMullin’s campaign for U.S. Senate. We are here to tell you that Stewart, Curtis and Owens’ original claim was a politically-motivated lie.

McMullin has received no financial support from any party but is backed by Republicans like us, Democrats, independents and members of third parties.

The congressmen point to the Deseret News coverage of the Utah Democratic Party’s State Convention as supposed evidence for their insinuation that McMullin is a Democrat in disguise. But no such evidence exists. Some of us heard McMullin speak at the convention ourselves. McMullin promised that crowd he wouldn’t caucus with Republicans or Democrats if elected. He pledged to be an independent vote at the center of the political fight, and that he will use this leverage not to serve himself or a party, but to serve Utahns.

The congressmen also attempt to defend incumbent Sen. Mike Lee in their op-ed, pushing back on the label that he is a partisan. Let’s look at the facts. After nearly 12 years in office, Lee has only introduced six pieces of legislation that have become law, and half of them merely named government buildings. He has used most of his time in the Senate dutifully following the orders of his party bosses, voting for the things they want and against the things they don’t, but almost never showing independent leadership to actually deliver for Utahns.

What the congressmen don’t address about Lee is the millions of dollars he has taken from special interest groups. Lee has taken nearly $4 million from these outside groups. That includes money from Big Pharma, Big Tech, big banks and more. Considering these financial contributions, it’s no surprise that Lee has voted against lowering drug prices and insurance premiums, and against preventing oil companies from price gouging.

McMullin isn’t taking a dime from any of these special interest groups because he knows that’s the only way to stay truly independent and fight for Utah.

Make no mistake: We are Utah Republicans backing and funding McMullin’s campaign for U.S. Senate. We are part of a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independents united in our effort to support McMullin, defeat Lee and elect leaders who are accountable to Utahns, not to special interests.

Dr. Glen Mabey lives with his wife and eight kids in Cache Valley, Utah. Signers of this op-ed include the following names:

