Opinion: Saving the Great Salt Lake and strengthening startups — do answers lie in the Middle East?

How could the Dead Sea, a sister of the Great Salt Lake, help Utah find a solution to save our shrinking salty landmark? What can Utah, the startup state, learn from Israel, a nation known for its startups? What could a robotics lab in Dubai promise for Utah’s tech future?

Known as the “Crossroads of the West,” Utah’s innovation and business ambition could soon make it the “Crossroads of the World” after recent international successes. In early September, a delegation of 65 people, led by Gov. Spencer Cox, visited Israel and the United Arab Emirates on a trade mission to further establish Utah as a world leader in business. With a goal to help more Utah businesses build relationships and capitalize on innovative opportunities in the Middle East, the delegation members met with President Isaac Herzog of Israel and other senior government and business leaders in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Natalie Gochnour, the David Eccles School of Business associate dean and Deseret News contributor, traveled with the delegation and recorded the highlights of the trip. She details the success stories of Utah policymakers on the trip as well as Utah business leaders who have been able to connect with new partnerships, funding, costumers and resources in the Middle East.

In six columns published last week by the Deseret News, Gochnour writes about each day of the trip, from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, and back home to the United States. Take time to explore each of these pieces.