Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I’m endorsing Mike Lee

Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.

In November, Republicans must win back control of Congress to hold the Biden administration accountable and pass pro-growth policies that connect workers with jobs, address supply chain bottlenecks and reverse our debt-to-GDP ratio.

From Nevada to Rhode Island to New York to California, I am actively supporting a diverse group of Republican candidates across the country to ensure the GOP regains control of the House and Senate. With a broad and inclusive Republican agenda, we must win back districts and states that previously voted for Democrats, and we need to ensure red states stay red.

Here in Utah, I look forward to casting my vote for Lee in his reelection campaign. We know what’s at stake. Out-of-control government spending and crippling regulations are hurting Utah families. We need to return to a pre-2020 American government that puts people ahead of bureaucratic red tape. We need to get our country back on track.

At a time when we need responsible fiscal leadership more than ever, Lee has proven himself to be a consistent voice. Together we are committed to fighting the government’s addiction to spending. My Debt and Deficit Task Force in Ogden highlighted Lee’s important efforts to improve federal budgeting, and Lee has worked through the Joint Economic Committee to push back on Biden’s failed economic agenda. Please join me in supporting his reelection effort so we can combat inflation and make life more affordable for Utah families.

Congressman Blake Moore represents Utah’s 1st District.

