Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 
Opinion Sports Utah

Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice

What happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice

By  Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The BYU volleyball team plays its Blue and White scrimmage on Aug. 20, 2022.

The BYU volleyball team plays its Blue and White scrimmage on Aug. 20, 2022.

Nate Edwards, BYU

Throughout a women’s volleyball match at BYU, Duke University’s only Black player was repeatedly harassed with racial slurs and physical threats. Dozens of spectators were close enough to hear and identify the offender.

Not one intervened.

It is not enough to blithely say, “Oh, he wasn’t even a student.” It is not enough to ban the perpetrator from future events. It is not good enough to assume that BYU’s apology, however sincere, will or should be the end of it.

Related

Brigham Young University is a highly visible face of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Like it or not, outsiders will judge the church and the people of Utah by what happens there.

Referring to those who stood by while felonies were committed on campus, then BYU president Jeffrey R. Holland asked, “Was everyone’s education yet so paltry that none had ever heard Edmund Burke’s telling dictum, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (or women) to do nothing’?” 

That was 40 years ago. In Provo, Elder Holland’s lesson still hasn’t been learned.

Dean Meservy

Sandy, Utah

Next Up In Opinion
Opinion: This Labor Day, give thanks for job-ending automation
Opinion: Back to school? What these 4 movies did for my childhood education
If gender doesn’t matter, why do female politicians say they’re better because they’re women?
Opinion: How much will student loan forgiveness impact upcoming elections?
Opinion: Being ‘woke’ is not anti-American — and not reserved for liberals
Opinion: Joe Biden is Catholic and ‘pro-choice’ — and it’s not a problem