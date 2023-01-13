Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: What did the votes for House speaker reveal about political deal making?

Our government is founded on the principle of deal-making that a majority can agree to

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: What did the votes for House speaker reveal about political deal making?
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., picks up the gavel in the House chamber in Washington, Jan. 7, 2023.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California picks up the gavel as he begins work in the House chamber in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Alex Brandon, Associated Press

I enjoyed the Deseret News Opinion piece by Jay Evensen, “Is the House Really In Chaos? I think not,” published on Jan. 4. 

I agree with Evensen that democracy is by design messy and often combative. However, we live in a hybrid of a constitutional republic and a representative democracy. A great analogy for this diplomatic style of governing is political horse-trading. Citizens and lawmakers alike have to remember the maxim, “You got to give a little to get a little.” The recent rounds of roll-call votes on Rep. Kevin McCarthy initially had him losing support on subsequent balloting. Normally, votes coalesce around an ultimate winner, not slip away. The art is deal-making that a majority can live with.

James A. Marples

Provo

Related

Next Up In Opinion
Can fewer Democrats still be effective? What forces influence lawmakers? Your legislative questions, answered
Filmmakers, musicians, visual artists and writers have found new ways to protest in Iran
National teachers’ unions aren’t on your side
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Opinion: The good news you need: We are living longer, poverty is declining and democracy is spreading globally
What we’ve learned from the Damar Hamlin saga