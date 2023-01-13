Opinion: What did the votes for House speaker reveal about political deal making?

I enjoyed the Deseret News Opinion piece by Jay Evensen, “Is the House Really In Chaos? I think not,” published on Jan. 4.

I agree with Evensen that democracy is by design messy and often combative. However, we live in a hybrid of a constitutional republic and a representative democracy. A great analogy for this diplomatic style of governing is political horse-trading. Citizens and lawmakers alike have to remember the maxim, “You got to give a little to get a little.” The recent rounds of roll-call votes on Rep. Kevin McCarthy initially had him losing support on subsequent balloting. Normally, votes coalesce around an ultimate winner, not slip away. The art is deal-making that a majority can live with.

James A. Marples

Provo