Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them

Americans are still struggling on a daily basis, experiencing stress at the gas station and grocery store. The national debt poses a risk to the full faith and credit of the United States. Yet, the national economic headwinds and federal gridlock stand in stark contrast to Utah’s growing economy and good governance.

The Salt Lake Chamber has continuously worked to shape a positive business environment and prosperous community in Utah for over 137 years. This focus on securing a future for all Utahns is at the heart of what we do and drives our advocacy efforts. Here are some of the legislative priorities the chamber hopes to advance to keep our state competitive, markets fair and solutions formed on common ground.

First, Utah’s housing affordability challenges spring from the success of our state’s economic environment and incentives that focused on attracting businesses and jobs. Now, as with any good strategy, we must be nimble and adapt to changing facts on the ground. As we experience rapid growth in business and population, the state should adapt its incentive programs to address challenges of affordable housing.

Connected to housing is the humanitarian crisis of our unsheltered brothers and sisters. The chamber supports additional funding for homeless resources, and dollars must be matched with enforcement. To achieve greater safety and security for the unsheltered and the public at large, enforcement of the laws that form a stable and safe society must be part of the effort.

Next, Utah is facing one of the most severe worker shortages in the nation. We’ve had workforce challenges in Utah for a long time and which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Yet, we know that without private sector advocacy for public sector support of skills development and job training, this issue would be much worse.

Through the chamber’s social-impact foundation, Utah Community Builders, we are making inroads from numerous angles. We are advocating for family-friendly workplace policies, including increasing child care options for parents, and stressing the importance of mental fitness to ensure all employees feel valued and have access to the resources they need. When coupled with the Clean Slate Initiative for second-chance hires, continued push for immigration reform, and workplace diversity and inclusion efforts, the chamber is fully committed to helping all Utahns improve their circumstances through work.

Lastly, our state’s most pressing challenge is water. The chamber has for a long time advocated for policies to improve our environment, specifically in air quality and water conservation. However, we are in a situation now where conservation alone will not solve this crisis.

Samantha Kirchmann, a student at Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City, looks out over the Great Salt Lake during a trip to Antelope Island on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The trip was part of a hands-on approach to teaching students about the Great Salt Lake and its impact on them and their communities. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While it is true that we must all do our part, and as good as it makes us feel, the truth is that solving our state’s water crisis is going to take a lot more than removing strips of grass in front of our homes. That is why we support the governor’s and Legislature’s efforts to increase water infrastructure, and why we encourage our elected leaders to continue the difficult, but necessary, conversation and subsequent action regarding how Utah’s limited water resources are being used.

While we have challenges to face, we also have an opportunity for unified progress. Utah has been blessed with a united business community. Being unified doesn’t mean that we always agree, but that when there are challenges we try our best to put aside our differences and come together for the greater good of the whole. Our history shows that we can face any challenge that comes our way by bringing the right people together, identifying the options and forging ahead toward solutions.

Derek Miller is the president and CEO of Salt Lake Chamber.

