Opinion: The guiding goals of the 2023 legislative session

Remarkable things happen when we come together, and doing so is the foundation of the “Utah Way.” Throughout the history of our state, we have shown time and time again that, despite differences of opinion, we can solve big problems, create new opportunities and chart a course to an even more prosperous future because of our commitment to working together for the common good.

Each policy we enact addresses a challenge we face today and positions future leaders to build on our efforts — just as we build on those of previous legislative sessions. Each session itself is a jigsaw puzzle with pieces of budgets and bills that have to come together in our brief winter window of work. Additionally, each session is, itself, a piece to a larger puzzle we continue to build as the years roll on — often without the benefit of a picture on the box of exactly how it’s all supposed to look.

To continue the work of coming together, piece by piece, House members have worked diligently to identify the most important policy challenges facing our state. This session, we will look to enact policies including the following:

● Stewardship: Safeguarding our natural resources.

● Affordability: Keeping Utah affordable.

● Investment: Laying the foundation of our future.

The pieces of our overall policy puzzle fit together to guide our work during the 2023 Ggneral legislative session and beyond. Over the course of the next 45 days, legislators, experts, and engaged citizens will generate and refine the details on these and other policies. We look forward to debating and crafting policies that will ensure our state continues to be the best place to live, work, learn and play — not only now, but for generations to come.

Mike Schultz is the house majority leader in the Utah House of Representatives. This letter is signed by the Utah House Majority Caucus.

