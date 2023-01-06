Facebook Twitter
Opinion: Quibbling about the dictionary definition of a woman hurts real people

People who identify as transgender have to navigate social stigma that places them at greater risk of mental health struggles

By Readers’ Forum
East High School students hold transgender flags during a protest against the Utah Legislature’s passage of HB11, which bans transgender girls from participating in female school sports, at the school in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

I am deeply disappointed that the Deseret News chose to publish Valerie Hudson’s opinion piece “Our language is being corrupted” on Dec. 27, 2022.

In 2022, Gov. Spencer Cox highlighted the fact that 56% of transgender youth have attempted suicide. As a pediatrician on the Wasatch Front, I think that statistic is grossly underrated. Every single one of my transgender patients has had a serious suicide attempt. Every single one. I see patients every day who deal with difficult things. Cancer. Abuse. Mental illness.

Without question, the patients I see who are transgender have the deepest sorrow and anguish regarding the odds they face. With the amount of shame and pain these children are already carrying, even seemingly innocuous comments can feel like a personal blow. 

Our job is to support and love these children. Quibbling about the dictionary’s definition of what constitutes a woman is not only silly, but harmful to the mental health of our transgender children. 

We can do better, and we must. 

Alissa Packer

Alpine

