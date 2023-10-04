Opinion: The misconceptions around hospice care

The day you receive a terminal diagnosis for a loved one is devastating. Your mind starts to spin and emotions run high. What do you do next?

If your loved one’s diagnosis is six months or less, hospice is often suggested as an option. Sadly, many people are afraid to consider hospice because they do not understand exactly what hospice is. Often, they think hospice is “giving up” on their loved one or only a program that gives someone morphine to bring on a quicker death. Possibly they think hospice is a program you only use during the last few days of a loved one’s life.

But these are all misconceptions. The purpose of hospice is to help make the final time your loved one has here on earth as comfortable, peaceful and dignified as possible.

Each patient is assigned a team of loving and competent professionals trained to specifically handle end-of-life care. This includes a doctor, nurse, nurse’s aide, social worker, interfaith chaplain and numerous volunteers.

Aides help get a patient bathed and dressed and perform other small tasks around the home, freeing up time for the caregivers to spend more quality time with the patient. Nurses visit at least weekly, and more when needs increase, to meet the medical needs of the patient. The nurse is in constant communication with the doctor to ensure all medical needs are being met, and doctors visit the patient upon admittance and periodically throughout care. Social workers provide emotional support as well as help find needed community resources to take pressure off families during this difficult time. Chaplains are there to support the patient both emotionally and spiritually. They help the patient and family explore and practice their spiritual beliefs as they face the end of life. Volunteer services range from massage therapists, pet therapists, music therapists and many other acts of kindness.

Another benefit of hospice is its convenience. There is no having to worry about driving to any medical appointments. All of the patient’s care takes place in their home so that they can be most comfortable and stay close to the people and things they love.

Some people are concerned that hospice care might be too expensive. Again, hospice swoops in with another unexpected benefit. All costs are covered by Medicare. That includes all visits as well as medication and medical devices such as hospital beds, bedside tables, oxygen, wheelchairs and much more. This takes an additional burden of worrying about money from the patient and family so that they can focus on what is truly important during these final months and days together.

Hospice also provides a five-day respite care option when caregivers need to leave town or need some time to recharge. Patients are able to stay at a facility with round-the-clock care. This does not mean the hospice team will ignore your loved one. The team will come to do their regular visits at whichever place is chosen for the respite stay. Again, this is covered by Medicare, including transportation to and from the facility where your loved one will stay.

Taking advantage of the hospice service may be one of the most loving acts of kindness you can perform for your loved one. Don’t be afraid of using this program. Because of the expert care, it will not hasten your loved one’s life, and it might even extend it.

Tawnya Crump has worked as a Hospice Chaplain at Inspiration Hospice in Salt Lake City for over four and a half years and is a board-certified chaplain.

