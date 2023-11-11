Veterans Day: What a WWII veteran says is the real meaning behind the pledge to our flag

As a U.S. Army World War II veteran who proudly served my country, I’d like to ask everyone to reflect on what our flag and the Constitution of the United States of America means to us. We seem to have strayed from the real meaning behind the pledge to our flag.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Indivisible means “to not be divided,” and right now we are just about as divided as we can be. There is too much demand for power from one group or another instead of doing what is right for all of our people. The need for power makes it difficult to compromise in order to include “liberty and justice for all.”

Everyone has got to think of what is best for all and not just the power grabbers if our great nation is to continue to be a beacon of democracy for all. Right now, we are headed away from what our Constitution really means. If we are not vigilant, we will be headed toward anarchy, and that is in direct competition to our democracy.

Democracy is not perfect, but it is much better than any other form of government, and it definitely involves and includes more people than other forms of government do. If you look at any dictatorship, you will find that the people suffer as they are not allowed to take part in decision making. And, they suffer in silence due to fear of retaliation from the dictator.

Our democracy has been in existence for only a short time. Let us all remember what our flag means not only to us, but to all free countries around the world. This country has been good to me, and I will continue to serve this country by encouraging us all to work together — to be united.

Gerald Jolley

U.S. Army World War II veteran, 2nd Engineer Special Brigade, machine gunner, three major campaigns: New Guinea, Southern Philippines, Northern Philippines, June 1943-January 1946.

