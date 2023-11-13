Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 
Opinion

Opinion: President M. Russell Ballard left a legacy worth celebrating

His commitment to God, his community and the world will continue to bless lives

By The Deseret News Editorial Board
President M. Russell Ballard stands by the Trent River in Nottingham, England. President Ballard died on Nov. 12, 2023, at age 95.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands by the Trent River in Nottingham, England, on Oct. 28, 2021. Ballard walked along the river as a young missionary in 1949 and received a spiritual witness of being on the Lord’s errand at that time. Ballard died on Sunday. Nov. 12, 2023, at the age of 95.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The world lost more than a great religious leader when President M. Russell Ballard, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, died on Sunday.

It lost an effective community builder, an ecumenical unifier who reached out to other faiths, and a leader with a keen eye for history, whose volunteer efforts helped to create a lasting memorial for pioneers of all faiths. Even in the realm of commerce, where, for many years, he owned and operated a car dealership — among the more competitive business environments — President Ballard developed lasting friendships.

His life and work were powerful antidotes to the ubiquitous divisions and tribalisms that infect so much of modern society. He thoroughly understood the dangers of such divisions, as well as how social media can sometimes exacerbate it. 

But rather than telling people to avoid the internet, he urged church members to fill it with positive messages, and to defend and promote truth and goodness through blogs and other means.

That type of proactive positivity is a legacy that will long outlive President Ballard, as faithful people continue to spread light in a sometimes dark world. It is a legacy bound to demonstrate how goodness emanates far beyond its origins.

But make no mistake, President Ballard was, indeed, a great religious leader, a powerful witness of Jesus Christ who was dedicated to sharing the gospel and helping people in need. His service and commitment to unity grew out of that faith and a desire to honor the Savior Jesus Christ.

His ministry stressed the need for missionary work, the value of councils at all levels of church governance and, always, the declaration that Jesus Christ is the son of God.

His ministry was global — he, along with church President Russell M. Nelson, met with Pope Francis, an ecumenical first in the history of both faiths. He gave interviews to The New York Times and The Associated Press and spoke with international ambassadors and political leaders about numerous issues, including how to improve humanitarian efforts.

But his ministry was also personal and local. He was passionately involved in issues vital to the Wasatch Front. His involvement as a member of the Alliance for Unity was a powerful example. 

The alliance was formed as a way to bridge divides along the Wasatch Front. Its statement of purpose was released shortly after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, and right after hate crimes, such as an arson attack on a Pakistani restaurant along State Street, had shaken the Salt Lake area. 

Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and state Rep. Melissa Garff-Ballard applaud as President M. Russell Ballard is recognized during a ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Gov. Spencer Cox, left, first lady Abby Cox, second from left, and state Rep. Melissa Garff-Ballard, R-North Salt Lake, right, applaud as President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is recognized during a ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The governor declared Friday, July 23, 2021, as President M. Russell Ballard Day.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard smiles during a recognition ceremony.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during a recognition ceremony at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Deseret Book has published a biography on the life of President Ballard.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard walks into his office in Salt Lake City.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walks into his office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Then-Sen. Harry M. Reid speaks with Elder M. Russell Ballard at the J. Reuben Clark Law Society Annual Fireside at the Little Theater in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Then-Sen. Harry M. Reid, left, speaks with then-Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the J. Reuben Clark Law Society Annual Fireside at the Little Theater in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President M. Russell Ballard speaks at the memorial service of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the memorial service of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President M. Russell Ballard waves to the audience at the Conference Center Little Theatre in Salt Lake City.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to the audience after a filming of the Seminaries and Institutes annual training broadcast at the Conference Center Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard waves to the crowd during the temple dedication ceremony at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Pocatello, Idaho.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves to the crowd during the temple dedication ceremony Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Pocatello, Idaho.

Drew Nash, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard calls on five young parishioners to help seal the cornerstone during the dedication ceremony at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Pocatello, Idaho.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, calls on five young parishioners to help seal the cornerstone during the dedication ceremony Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Pocatello, Idaho.

Drew Nash, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard stands in Old Market Square in Nottingham, England, in the place where he preached as a young missionary in 1949.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in Old Market Square in Nottingham, England, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in the place where he preached as a young missionary in 1949. President Ballard has died at age 95.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard greets missionaries from the England Missionary Training Center at the Parish Church of Saint Leonard in Downham, England.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets missionaries from the England Missionary Training Center at the Parish Church of Saint Leonard in Downham, England, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Early church missionaries Heber C. Kimball and Joseph Fielding taught and baptized many converts in the area.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland at the River Ribble in&nbsp;England.

President M. Russell Ballard, center, Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the River Ribble in England on Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021. Many converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were baptized in the river through early missionary efforts.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard laughs with MSP Stephen Kerr at Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints laughs with MSP Stephen Kerr at Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Quentin L. Cook walk along the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool in Liverpool.

President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk along the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool in Liverpool on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. 19th-century Latter-day Saint converts immigrated to the United States from the docks.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard stands by the Trent River in Nottingham, England. President Ballard died on Nov. 12, 2023, at age 95.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands by the Trent River in Nottingham, England, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Ballard walked along the river as a young missionary in 1949 and received a spiritual witness of being on the Lord’s errand at that time.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Ballard speaks with President Jean B. Bingham and Sister Sharon Eubank before a meeting.

President Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her counselor Sister Sharon Eubank talk with President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, prior to a Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President&nbsp;M.&nbsp;Russell Ballard talks with the Church News at the Church Administration building in Salt Lake City.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints, talks with the Church News at the Church Administration building in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A roadside message and balloons welcome President M. Russell Ballard prior to a multi-stake youth fireside in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

A roadside message and balloons welcome President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, prior to a multi-stake youth fireside in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022.

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard greets Lauren Hunting, Beckham Elwell and Briana Vilme during a multi-stake youth fireside in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets Lauren Hunting, Beckham Elwell and Briana Vilme during a multi-stake youth fireside in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022.

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard greets a young girl following the dedication of the Smith Family Memorial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets a young girl following the dedication of the Smith Family Memorial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022.

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard talks with the large gathering of young men and women during a multi-stake youth fireside in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with the large gathering of young men and women during a multi-stake youth fireside in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022.

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard gets a closer look at the Smith Family Memorial following its dedication ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gets a closer look at the Smith Family Memorial following its dedication ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022.

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walks to the Tranent Parish Church in Tranent, Scotland.

President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walks to the Tranent Parish Church in Tranent, Scotland, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Ballard’s great-great-great-grandparents attended the church and were buried on the grounds in unmarked graves.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
That statement said, in part, “We ask Utahns of every background to cast a broader look at diversity and to nurture a deeper respect for our differences. It is only when we respect differences that we can be united in a healthy community.”

At the time, the Deseret News editorial board said, “The statement is not the end to a process. Rather, it is a beginning.” That soon became evident. Not long after, President Ballard’s involvement was key in solving a contentious issue surrounding the church’s newly constructed plaza on what used to be Main Street north of North Temple.

President Ballard helped broker a compromise in which the church gifted the city 2.17 acres for construction of a community center.

Two decades later, it may be easy to forget just how vital this was to the health of the community. This was a contentious time. The solution softened angry feelings and helped neighborhoods move forward.

But President Ballard understood keenly that a healthy community not only looks forward, it must pay a healthy respect to the memories of those who came before, as well. 

He was passionate about honoring the legacy of pioneers of all faiths and backgrounds. He volunteered to help the development of This is the Place Heritage Park, devising a “walk of pioneer faiths.” This includes some nine monuments, representing the various faiths that at different points came to Utah and the Salt Lake Valley seeking religious freedom.

In 2022, President Ballard dedicated a new monument located at the This is the Place Heritage Park, specifically honoring Black Latter-day Saint pioneers. 

“It was his concern that this be the park for everyone,” the park’s executive director, Ellis Ivory, said. “He had a tremendous respect for the other churches.”

And, while his interaction with the pope and with international ambassadors helped bridge divides on a global scale, he did not neglect the ecumenical needs on a local scale.

President Ballard developed close, genuine friendships with local religious leaders, including Archbishop John C. Wester, who led Catholics in Utah for many years. As Archbishop Wester told us before leaving Utah for his next assignment, the friendship was important for community relations.

“Elder Ballard would let me know that something was going to come out of a momentous nature, perhaps in the near future, from the LDS Church, and I would call and let him know from our perspective on the Catholic side — because so many times people misrepresent what’s really happening,” Archbishop Wester said. 

To some, the world may look bleaker today than it did on Oct. 8, 1928, when President Ballard was born. But in many other ways, it looks far more hopeful and bright because of him, his hard work, his faith and his example.

Those attributes, and his relentless efforts to unify a world of differing opinions, beliefs and faiths, will outlive him as they continue to bear fruit.

President Ballard not only taught his faith, he lived it with energy and zeal. Today, many communities mourn his death, and yet he lived a life well-worth celebrating with gratitude.

