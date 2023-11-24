Opinion: Amid political turmoil, is gratitude still in order?

International and national politics seem to have sunk to a scary level not endured since the frostiest days of the Cold War. Because your columnists have far more Thanksgivings behind them than ahead of them, we feel qualified to opine on how readers should feel this Thanksgiving weekend, amid such turmoil.

Americans’ respect for government institutions is at an all-time low. In their daily reports, the media reveal dysfunction, partisan hostility, incompetence and confusion, which further erodes confidence among citizens. Should Americans be consumed with anger and frustration, or is there reason to be grateful for our system of government, despite the current state of politics?

Pignanelli: “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero, 106-43 B.C.

Most Americans should be grateful to live in a time of unprecedented prosperity with opportunities for better lifestyles and a thriving democracy. Unfortunately, too many incorrectly believe we are on the precipice of a dystopian future. All the screaming in the media ignores the lessons of history which document our nation was always a hotbed of controversy and nonetheless blossomed.

Following an acrimonious 1800 presidential election, Vice President Aaron Burr killed Alexander Hamilton in 1804. From then on, political divisiveness became a consistent feature of American government. The decades leading to the Civil War, and even after, were blemished with extreme polarization. But national animus was not just a 19th-century theme. The 1960s and 1970s contained assassinations, riots, crime waves, corruption and changing social mores. In fact, there is no time in the history of our country that was not subject to turmoil.

Yet, our republic not only survived — it also flourished. As usual, Americans are currently engaged in vigorous debates on numerous policy matters. We are enduring another huge societal and technological shift on par with the development of the printing press.

Thus, a small trip down memory lane must instill a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for a government and political structure that protects our liberties, obligations and lifestyles. Even those who dislike turkey have plenty of reasons to be thankful.

Webb: America’s government, with its checks and balances and with power divided between the federal and state levels, was designed to maximize freedom and prevent tyranny. It was designed to be controlled by citizens, subject to basic constitutional principles asserting that freedom and foundational rights are inherent, endowed by God, not granted by a king or any government official.

Thus, we are blessed with a magnificent governmental framework. And we should be grateful for that. However, our government is only as good as its people — and the officials we elect. John Adams, a Founding Father and our second president, said: “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

I believe our governmental framework was inspired. But it is fallible, mortal men and women who execute its provisions and apply it in myriad ways to our everyday lives. It is easy for them to stray far beyond, or even abandon, foundational constitutional provisions. That has certainly happened and is happening today.

Therefore, we should express heartfelt gratitude for our form of government, while simultaneously committing to elect men and women who will work collaboratively, and with good will, to advance constitutional provisions ensuring maximum freedom and safety.

Many leaders of the Beehive State fall all over themselves praising the “Utah Way.” But is this just a charade to hide many problems or should Utahns be especially thankful for what we enjoy in this state?

Pignanelli: Right and left winger extremists condemn much in our state. Yet, their version of a utopia frightens most of us.

Regardless of unsubstantiated criticisms, a wonderful virtuous cycle is occurring. Utahns are grateful for what we enjoy, thereby driving a greater commitment to the virtues inherent to us (hard work, vision, collaboration, etc.). This dynamic leads to greater results for which we are thankful.

Webb: There is, no question, something special about Utah. The principles of limited government, low taxes, maximum freedom and “disagreeing better” (credit Gov. Spencer Cox) are working here.

We have our problems. We’re by no means perfect. But if bickering and overbearing federal officials want to observe a “laboratory of democracy” that performs admirably, they should check out Utah.

What did your columnists especially identify in expressing gratitude at their Thanksgiving repast?

Pignanelli: I am grateful for my family, the opportunities they enjoy and the prospects available to them as Americans. Further, I am blessed because my grandparents immigrated to Utah, the greatest state in the country.

Webb: The older I get, the more important and meaningful family relationships become. More important than wealth or material possessions. More important than fame or recognition. There is something special about family. It is felt, innately, by essentially everyone, worldwide.

A grandmother in Ukraine, risking all to find her special needs grandson who was taken by Russian soldiers. A twin, separated at birth from his sibling, searching for decades to find the lost brother. Even dysfunctional families, grief stricken and united as they mourn the death of a family member. Millions of people worldwide, spending untold hours searching family trees to learn about their ancestors.

Family is the basic unit of society. But it is much more. It is something divine, something eternal.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semiretired small farmer and political consultant. Email:lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

