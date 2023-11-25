Opinion: Are you living up to the Pledge of Allegiance?

I’ve recently heard some disturbing polling results. Apparently there’s a decent chunk of Americans who think it is acceptable to resort to violence to keep the other political party from achieving its goals.

If you are one of those people, let me ask a question. Have you ever read a news report about a country in the middle of a civil war and thought, “Wow, that would be a great place to live right now”?

I am a liberal, but I embrace my conservative friends. They are good people. So are my liberal friends. If you think ordinary Americans who just happen to vote differently than you are undermining our country, you are being blinded by certain media personalities and politicians.

When you finish this letter, say the Pledge of Allegiance. Stop and think when you come to the word “indivisible.” Stop and think again about “liberty and justice for all.” When America has been at its best, it’s when we’ve stood together and wished a good life for everyone in it. Even those with whom we disagree.

May it always be so.

Steve Glaser

Holladay

