Opinion: Utah is growing ... and we have a plan

It’s no secret that Utah is a great place to raise a family, recreate, start a business and lead a full life. Because of Utah’s unparalleled quality of life, our kids and grandkids want to stay here, and folks from other states and even countries around the globe want to move here.

Today, 82% of our state’s population — more than 2.8 million people — live along the Wasatch Front and Back. By 2050, Utah is forecast to reach a population of approximately 5 million. With our nation-leading growth, we can’t take our quality of life for granted. Our future quality of life depends on the decisions we make today.

While Utah is growing, the good news is that we have a plan! It’s called the Wasatch Choice Vision. The Wasatch Choice Vision is our communities’ shared vision for coordinated transportation investments, development patterns and economic opportunities.

The vision is rooted in four key strategies for a thriving region and communities. The first strategy is to provide real transportation choices for our residents to get around — by driving, transit, biking and walking — so people can easily reach their important destinations. Second is to support housing options, of the types and in the locations that meet the needs of all residents. Third, ensure that we have ample and convenient parks, public spaces and open land for gathering and recreating. And finally, to create and enhance city and town centers as the hearts of our communities — walkable areas where activity is focused with places to live, work and play.

These key strategies are consistent with the views expressed by the overwhelming majority of close to 20,000 Utahns who participated in the recent Guiding Our Growth statewide survey. The way to apply these strategies may differ from community to community; what works in South Jordan may differ from what works in Provo. No one size fits all — each community has to chart its course, in collaboration with its neighbors. But these key strategies apply to all communities, large and small, all across the state.

If we implement the Wasatch Choice Vision, it will have a measurable impact on quality of life, now and for generations to come. The average household will be able to access 30% more jobs within a typical commute. We’ll conserve 35 square miles of farmland and open land, save roughly $5 billion in local infrastructure costs and use 3 billion fewer gallons of water per year. And we’ll help reduce household costs by providing more housing and transportation choices.

The Wasatch Choice Vision reflects collaboration among transportation and planning agencies, cities and counties, business and community organizations.

Utah is growing, and we have a plan. The Wasatch Choice Vision will maintain and even enhance quality of life for generations to come, even as we grow. We encourage you to explore the Wasatch Choice Vision and learn more at wasatchchoice.org.

Dawn Ramsey is the mayor of South Jordan City, chair of the Wasatch Front Regional Council, and past president of the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

Michelle Kaufusi is the mayor of Provo City, chair of the Mountainland Association of Governments MPO Board, and serves as current president of the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

