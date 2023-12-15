Opinion: Why is Utah a sea of tranquility in a political world that’s turning upside down?

The political world seems a little upside down as 2023 comes to a close. Republicans and Democrats are trading places on some issues and both parties have been acting rather crazy. We take a look.

Republicans were traditionally tough toward Russia. But today, many oppose more funding to Ukraine, which is fighting for survival against Vladimir Putin. Republicans, in the past, were the party dedicated to a strong America that kept the world safe. Now, the Democrats are committed to Ukraine defeating Russia. Republicans are trending isolationist, as Democrats become more globalist.

Meanwhile, some far-left progressives are antagonistic toward democratically-led Israel but offer only nominal criticism of the murderous Hamas organization. Also, the working class and people of color were reliable Democratic votes. Now, these citizens increasingly prefer Republican candidates. Wealthy people were once steadfast GOP followers. Today, many richer Americans prefer Democrats. How did politics in this country get so upside down?

Pignanelli: “The Democrat party has the appearance of an hourglass, with a lot of upscale voters and upper-middle class professionals, and a lot of voters who are not that well off… But what’s missing is what used to be the middle of the party, blue-collar workers.” — John Judis, co-author, “Where Have All the Democrats Gone?”

Numerous books and articles on this topic are filling politicos’ holiday reading lists. (We mentioned the realignment of parties in prior columns). Contrary to numerous predictions several years ago, the FDR New Deal coalition is shattering for reasons unexpected.

A bulk of American voters is the multiracial working class that is drifting to GOP candidates beyond Donald Trump. Veteran observers suggest the modern left-wing progressive factions are alienating these once solid Democrats by pushing the party to extreme positions on cultural and environmental issues.

American history documents that significant realignment of political parties occurs because of major social revolutions. We are living in such times.

Webb: The common denominator in these political reversals is a growing distrust of “the establishment” — meaning big government, big business, Hollywood, big tech, and academia. Many Americans, especially the working class, are feeling alienated and resentful toward “elites,” and are tired of hearing about social injustice and being made to feel they are racist, sexist and environmentally illiterate.

The result has been the election of a lot of belligerent populists who reinforce the notion that the elites don’t care about working-class citizens and are destroying the country with their woke ways. Because the “ruling class” favors funding for Ukraine and globalist policies, the populists are against it. If you’re feeling left behind by the elites, it’s easy to resent foreign aid, immigrants and the Biden administration for allowing millions of people to enter the country illegally.

These folks (many of my rural neighbors) are happy to support someone (Donald Trump) who’s going to blow everything up. They are highly disillusioned about government and the establishment, and they feel things were better when Trump was president.

The leading Republican presidential candidate specializes in insults and faces 91 criminal charges. The leading Democratic presidential candidate is noticeably frail, often confused and very unpopular. The Republican-led House of Representatives was stymied in a state of chaotic paralysis for three weeks because it couldn’t elect a speaker. The new speaker is having trouble wrangling his members. Anarchy reins along the U.S. southern border as the Democratic administration is unable to control the massive influx of illegal immigrants. Why do things seem to be spinning out of control?

Pignanelli: Our nation faces massive domestic and foreign challenges. Americans, frustrated with a dysfunctional federal government, feel powerless in responding to horrific events. The history of our 247-year-old republic is replete with numerous examples of incompetence, malfeasance and occasional corruption. But our nation’s past also reveals the multitude of challenges confronted and overcome by our ancestors. We will do the same and continue to prosper.

Webb: I’m a broken record on this, but the underlying problem of mass citizen cynicism is the federal government growing too large and trying to impose social, environmental and industrial policies championed by the elites, but not supported by the working class. America is too diverse and too large for central planning. My neighbors don’t want to be told how to live their lives by federal bureaucrats, intellectuals, environmental activists or tech billionaires.

By contrast, in many ways Utah is a sea of tranquility in an ocean of political turmoil. Why are things going well in the Beehive State?

Pignanelli: Utahns are a pragmatic people embodied with numerous virtues derived from a legacy of hardship, religious discrimination and perseverance. Thus, the many common goals of prosperity, safety, education and personal liberty are prioritized and not sacrificed to the political extremes from either side. This resulted in sound economic diversity while promoting the strength of families and mutual respect among citizens.

Webb: Government works very well, and enjoys broad citizen support, when sensible, frugal and accessible city, county and state leaders make decisions — with plenty of transparency and input — tailored to meet local needs.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semiretired small farmer and political consultant. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

