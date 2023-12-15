Opinion: How Alpine School District can create a safe and supportive environment

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the findings outlined in September in an article about the Alpine School District’s response to reports of sexual assault and harassment.

It is disheartening to learn that the district failed to take prompt and appropriate action in addressing these serious incidents. As a member of the community, I believe it is crucial for schools to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. The failure to respond effectively to reports of sexual assault and harassment not only undermines the trust and confidence of the affected students but also perpetuates a culture of silence and inaction.

The article highlights the need for immediate and comprehensive action to address the violations and compliance concerns identified in the review. It is essential for the district to not only cooperate with the Office for Civil Rights but also take proactive steps to ensure that all reports are thoroughly investigated and appropriate disciplinary measures are taken. The district should also focus on implementing robust prevention and education programs that promote a culture of respect, consent and zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. By doing so, they can create a safe and supportive environment where students feel empowered to report incidents and confident that they will be taken seriously.

It is imperative for the Alpine School District to learn from these findings and prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. I hope that this situation serves as a catalyst for meaningful change and that the district takes swift and decisive action to address the shortcomings identified in the review.

Emily Coria

Eagle Mountain

