Opinion: The magic of Giving Machines is in the specific donations

I truly love the idea of the Giving Machines. Donating to a specific cause is heartwarming and helps us feel less selfish.

When getting to one of the Giving Machines to make a donation is difficult, I appreciate the opportunity to donate online. However, I’m dismayed the online site isn’t the same as donating at the Giving Machines.

I want to buy things like chickens, goats and hygiene kits and other commodities. The online site doesn’t offer the same experience. Rather, it only accepts money donations to various charities.

Certainly, my money may be used for the same purpose. I just can’t tell.

Why not make it the same online?

Mark Farnsworth

West Valley City

