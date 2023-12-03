Opinion: What the promise of lower drug prices would mean for Utah’s patients

Medicare drug negotiations are a huge step for Utah patients. Recently at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services listening sessions, I was among several other patients who were able to share their story and what the promise of lower-priced medications would mean for them.

Lower negotiated drug prices will make essential drugs more affordable. It’s a huge step toward reducing the financial burden of these costs and improving access to life-saving medications. This development is not just essential for my health but also for my financial stability.

For a retiree like myself in Kaysville, the struggle against exorbitant costs for our medications is a day-to-day reality. Between my wife and I, we are currently on five of the medicines that were announced eligible for Medicare to negotiate. Our total out of pocket costs for these five drugs are in the thousands of dollars.

Lower drug prices, particularly those for chronic conditions, is a pressing need for many retirees and patients on Medicare living in Utah. Negotiating lower prices for these medications is a step towards ensuring a healthier and more financially sustainable future for patients across Utah.

Doug Lusty

Kaysville