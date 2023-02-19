Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 
Opinion: Could two fleets of buses replace the proposed gondola idea?

Buses up the canyon would have lower aesthetic monetary costs while solving the traffic problem effectively

By Readers' Forum
Skiers get on a Utah Transit Authority bus for a free ride at the Little Cottonwood Canyon Park & Ride lot on Jan. 13, 2016.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Here is an alternative that I think is better than those put forward in the Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement.

During the months of December through February, Friday through Monday and holidays, restrict access up and down the canyon to two fleets of electric shuttle buses, with exceptions made for canyon residents, commercial vehicles and hotel patrons. One fleet would serve Snowbird and Alta skiers and businesses, stopping only at Snowbird, Alta or both. The other fleet would serve dispersed recreation users, stopping at designated stops developed to serve those users, by pulling a cord to ring a bell that notifies the bus driver to stop, just as city bus users do.

The same parking development requirements in the valley identified in the EIS would still be required with this alternative, but the overall construction and maintenance costs for this alternative would be much less, as would be the environmental and aesthetic damages to the canyon; all while serving all those that visit Little Cottonwood Canyon.

This alternative is easily expandable, both for the number of users and/or the duration of the restriction, as well as to other canyons along the Wasatch Front, such as Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Karl Mudge

Sandy

