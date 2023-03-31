Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 31, 2023 
Opinion: What does March madness have to do with politics?

If only our politicians had the same passion and commitment as our favorite basketball players.

By Readers’ Forum
Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth spins to protect the ball from Missouri Tigers guard Nick Honor during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) spins to protect the ball from Missouri Tigers guard Nick Honor (10) during the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Utah State and Missouri at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Anyone watching the athletes participating in March college basketball madness cannot help but notice the supreme effort and enthusiasm put out by these young men and women and their devotion to the instruction of their coaches.

The question that comes to my mind is why don’t we see a similar passion and commitment coming out of our politicians and government leaders today?

Here is what we deserve to see from candidates and leaders in the three branches of government. First, there should be obvious and continuing effort to bring people together, to obtain consensus. Second, there should be incredible effort to research and champion workable policies. Third, there should be monumental effort made to do government according to the plain principles of the American Constitution.

These things are not happening today. We need to throw out our sedentary leaders, and train new ones committed to working hard and working smart.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross

