Opinion: A war against Taiwan would not go down easily

Following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April, China launched a series of military drills, in efforts to demonstrate that it is “ready to fight at any time and crush separatism activities and foreign interference.” This is not the first time China has flexed its muscles in retaliation to growing U.S.-Taiwan relations, as it responded similarly when then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August.

China cannot dictate how Taiwan makes friends, and China cannot dictate how our friends internationally interact with Taiwan. Against China’s imminent threats, we assert that a war against Taiwan would not go down easily. Taiwan has been actively working with the U.S. to bolster its defense capabilities. To illustrate, the Arms Exports Delivery Solutions Act is already underway to work toward the speedy delivery of defense weapons from the U.S. to Taiwan.

We are also greatly appreciative of countries who have spoken up in support of Taiwan and against China’s threats. Their disapproval of China’s military drills significantly moves the needle in dissuading China against taking more aggressive action.

With the continued support of like-minded partners, Taiwan is determined to uphold the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Scott Lai

Director general

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco

