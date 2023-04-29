Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 
Opinion U.S. & World Letters

Opinion: A war against Taiwan would not go down easily

Taiwan is determined to uphold the status quo

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: A war against Taiwan would not go down easily
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Simi Valley, Calif.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after delivering statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Ringo H.W. Chiu, Associated Press

Following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April, China launched a series of military drills, in efforts to demonstrate that it is “ready to fight at any time and crush separatism activities and foreign interference.” This is not the first time China has flexed its muscles in retaliation to growing U.S.-Taiwan relations, as it responded similarly when then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August.

China cannot dictate how Taiwan makes friends, and China cannot dictate how our friends internationally interact with Taiwan. Against China’s imminent threats, we assert that a war against Taiwan would not go down easily. Taiwan has been actively working with the U.S. to bolster its defense capabilities. To illustrate, the Arms Exports Delivery Solutions Act is already underway to work toward the speedy delivery of defense weapons from the U.S. to Taiwan.

Related

We are also greatly appreciative of countries who have spoken up in support of Taiwan and against China’s threats. Their disapproval of China’s military drills significantly moves the needle in dissuading China against taking more aggressive action.

With the continued support of like-minded partners, Taiwan is determined to uphold the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.               

Scott Lai

Director general

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco