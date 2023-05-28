Congress is broken — could this be the moment it is broken open?

The agreement reached Saturday between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling has opened a path for a “transformed” Congress.

That’s according to Boyd Matheson of KSL News Radio in a column for The Hill. Matheson explains how Congress could be “broken open” by debt ceiling negotiations, potentially leading to good in the long run.

Matheson writes that 218 moderate-minded members of Congress have a big opportunity following Saturday’s agreement.

“If those 218 center-left and center-right representatives were to form a caucus, they would not only be able to ensure that the country reduces spending and doesn’t default on its debt, but also take charge of the entire chamber,” he writes. “Those 218 would comprise an effective majority that could elect a Speaker beholden to neither the far left nor the far right.”

Read more at The Hill.