Opinion: Illegal sportsbooks are the real problem in sports gambling

Jay Evensen’s May 30 piece, “Gambling on college sports — what could possibly go wrong?,” draws hasty conclusions from the NCAA’s recent report detailing sports wagering participation among college students.

In the absence of legal options, illegal, offshore sportsbooks and corner bookies have thrived in the United States for decades. The NCAA’s findings should be seen as a spotlight on these illicit activities and a reason for collective action against them — not a stain on today’s legal and highly regulated industry who adheres to strict age and identity verification measures.

Illegal sportsbook operators have no interest in identity verification or responsible gambling. This is particularly concerning given the higher risk for problem gambling among college-aged audiences.

In contrast, regulated sportsbooks are focused on ensuring college students have the education, tools and resources to bet responsibly and setting appropriate protections, like prohibiting advertising on campuses and sportsbook partnerships with universities. These efforts are bearing fruit: younger American adults are the most likely audience to have seen a responsible gambling message in the past year.

So, in the absence of the legal market’s safeguards, indeed, much could go wrong.

Cait DeBaun

American Gaming Association Vice President