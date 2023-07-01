Opinion: We celebrate high school sports achievements. What about academics?

I enjoyed reading about the outstanding student-athletes within the state in the high school sports section of the June 14 edition of the Deseret News.

Shouldn’t there also be a Deseret News section saluting Utah’s high school students with the highest academic achievements (valedictorians and salutatorians)? After all, sports are primarily extracurricular activities, whereas academics should be the main focus of our educational system.

Denise J. Taylor

Salt Lake City