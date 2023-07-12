Opinion: Free markets are essential to our economic progress

In today’s ever-evolving world, the quest for economic progress and individual upward mobility lies at the heart of human aspiration. Amid diverse political ideologies and varying paths to prosperity, one approach has consistently demonstrated its efficacy throughout history: the free market system. Driven by individual industry and the drive for wealth creation, this dynamic force has proven time and again its ability to transform societies, improve lives and foster unprecedented progress.

Capitalism embodies the principles of freedom, individual initiative and voluntary exchange. By allowing individuals to engage in mutually beneficial transactions and pursue their economic interests, free markets create an environment where innovation thrives, entrepreneurship flourishes and societies prosper. Without these principles there would be no Tesla, no Google, no Amazon.

Throughout human history, free markets have played a vital role in driving economic growth and social change. From the Industrial Revolution to the technological advancements of today, societies that have embraced free markets have witnessed unparalleled levels of prosperity and human advancement.

Free markets provide the essential conditions for economic progress. By removing barriers to entry, such as excessive regulations and monopolistic practices, free markets foster healthy competition and encourage innovation. Competition fuels productivity, efficiency and continuous improvement, leading to higher quality goods and services, increased consumer choices and greater overall value for money.

Moreover, free markets empower individuals to pursue their own passions, unleash creativity, and generate wealth through their own industry. This individual agency is a fundamental aspect of free markets, as it allows people to control their economic destiny and reap the rewards of their hard work and innovation.

One notable example of the virtues of free markets can be observed in the remarkable economic growth experienced in Utah. Utah’s commitment to economic freedom, coupled with its strong entrepreneurial spirit, has positioned it as a beacon of economic success. By fostering an environment that values individual initiative, minimizes government intervention and encourages innovation, Utah has become a magnet for businesses, startups and talented individuals.

The success of Utah’s economy can be attributed, in part, to its embrace of free markets. The state has consistently ranked among the top in terms of job growth, business-friendly policies and overall economic performance. The diverse sectors of Utah’s economy, including technology, manufacturing, tourism and outdoor recreation, thrive due to the opportunities and conducive environment created by free markets.

Critics of capitalism often decry income inequality and the concentration of wealth. While these concerns should not be dismissed, it is essential to recognize that free markets, when accompanied by effective social safety nets and appropriate public policy, can alleviate these issues. Free markets provide opportunities for social mobility, as individuals can rise above their initial circumstances through hard work, innovation and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Furthermore, free markets promote efficiency and resource allocation based on consumer preferences and market signals. The decentralized decision-making processes in free markets enable businesses to respond rapidly to changing consumer demands and allocate resources more efficiently and effectively. This adaptability ensures that resources are efficiently utilized, minimizing waste and maximizing overall societal welfare.

In addition to economic benefits, free markets have profound social implications. They foster a culture of personal responsibility, self-reliance, and individual empowerment. By encouraging individuals to take charge of their economic well-being, free markets promote a sense of personal agency and allow people to chart their own paths to success.

Free markets also facilitate social cooperation and voluntary exchange. The interaction of buyers and sellers in the marketplace, driven by their personal interests, leads to mutually beneficial transactions and the creation of networks of interdependence. Through these voluntary exchanges, communities are built, social capital is formed and trust is fostered.

In conclusion, the virtues of free markets, based on the principles of individual initiative and voluntary exchange, have been instrumental in driving economic progress and societal advancement throughout history. By empowering individuals to pursue their economic interests, fostering innovation and competition, and promoting social cooperation, capitalism unleashes the transformative power of human potential. As we continue to navigate the complexities of the modern world, let us recognize and appreciate the profound impact that free markets have in shaping our societies, improving lives, and creating a pathway to a better future.

Val Hale retired in 2021 after a 40-year career working in the media, higher education, the private sector and state government. Hale was executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development for nearly seven years. Prior to that assignment, he served as president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Harvey J. Scott is an entrepreneurial business executive with experience in Corporate Development and M&A. Scott spent seven years with Rolls-Royce, Plc., and finished his time there as vice president of Corporate Ventures. He has worked in more than 40 countries and has lived in eight countries. Scott currently serves as chief development officer at Redmond, Inc.

