Opinion: Climate solutions should be bipartisan

I’m happy to see firsthand at climate conferences and on Zoom calls that young conservatives want climate change solutions. They’re eager to find appropriate and meaningful action.

Seeing young people on both sides of the aisle agreeing on needed action is heartwarming. However, real bipartisan solutions are still eluding us. I hear young conservatives tout Rep. John Curtis as one of the conservative champion voices. Unfortunately, his action is mostly in voice only. The League of Conservation Voters rates him with a 7% lifetime score and a 16% 2022 score. This doesn’t seem like the climate champion that I would put in my corner.

To be fair, those with lifetime scores in the high 90s also don’t have much bipartisan legislation becoming bills. I dream of the day both sides of the aisle can line up together and accomplish important climate legislation. You would think the horrible air quality due to the Canadian wildfires, combined with the extreme temperatures this year, would enhance that possibility.

Jonathan Light

Laguna Niguel, California