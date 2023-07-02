Opinion: After 247 years, is our patriotic fervor as strong?

Once the Declaration of Independence had been approved by the Second Continental Congress in 1776, it had an astonishing effect upon the people. For example, on July 8, 1776 — the Declaration of Independence was read in the Independence Hall courtyard at noon. Crowds gathered, military personnel dressed in uniforms, and delegates stood on the steps of the hall to read the document. At the end of the reading, rather than say the customary phrase, “God save the King,” everyone shouted, “God Bless our American States!”

Abigail Adams writes, “The Bells rang the privateers fired the forts and batteries, the cannons were discharged the platoons followed and every face appeared joyfull. ... After dinner the kings arms were taken down from the State House and every vestige of him from every place in which it appeared and burnt. ... Thus ends royal Authority in this State.”

In a letter from John Adams to Abigail Adams, Adams declares, “I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure it will cost Us to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory.

“I can see that the end is worth all the means. This is our day of deliverance. With solemn acts of devotion to God we ought to commemorate it with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other from this time forward forevermore ...”

After 247 years, is our patriotic fervor for the Declaration of Independence the same as the Founders?

William Bennett proclaims the United States of America is the world’s best (and last) hope for freedom and liberty in the world.

Let freedom ring enthusiastically!

Bradford L. Butler

Salt Lake City

