Opinion: Water woes are not over

Watching the watering habits in my neighborhood, you might think that there will be no end in sight for our supply of water. The sad reality is that this year is the exception and not the rule.

I have heard it said that the installation of secondary water meters results in increased water conservation efforts by water users. This may be true for some, but as long as individuals pay one price for secondary water, many will continue to squeeze out every gallon that they feel they are entitled to.

The answers for wise and responsible use of our ever-scarce liquid resource continues to plague politicians and scholars alike.

Do users receive an annual allocation of secondary water, and when that is used up, the water is turned off?

Do homeowners pay by the gallon the way they do for culinary water? Those with a pile of money may not notice or care, but those with few financial resources may be looked down upon for their lack of yard aesthetics.

Do municipalities and communities cap the amount of growth and development that can occur based on current population, the water that is currently needed, and what future water needs may be?

Do we pave everything over, or replace everything that is green, so more water is available?

I do not know what the answer is, so that “the desert that has bloomed as a rose” will continue to flourish; but I do know that it will probably be painful and costly.

Vaughn Gardiner

Layton