I was disappointed to hear that UDOT is in favor of continuing the process of installing a government funded gondola system in Little Cottonwood Canyon. A well-run reservation system would limit and manage the number of cars in the canyon at any one time. Augment that with increased bus service so that anyone who wants to can get up the canyon, one way or the other. There is no need for gondola system with its expense and unsightly infrastructure.

David Green

Layton, Utah