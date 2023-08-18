Opinion: Will Donald Trump debate?

President Joseph Biden made an unexpected visit to Utah that seemed successful for both public relations and campaign purposes. On the Republican side, Donald Trump continues to lead in local polls. We look at how recent political controversies affect Utahns’ perception of these current frontrunners in the presidential race.

The first GOP presidential debate will be held next Wednesday, Aug. 23, and questions abound whether Trump will participate. Should and will Trump be on the debate stage with his challengers? Will his decision impact local preferences?

Pignanelli: “Donald Trump is now playing that game (regarding the debate). He plays misdirection all the time. ... This is about Donald Trump keeping the attention on Donald Trump, and he’s doing pretty well at it.” —Chris Christie, presidential candidate

Our nation, and much of Western civilization, has rules (written and unwritten), long-held traditions and consistent expectations for political debates, whether between candidates or advocates of various causes. Yet, as with similar legacies, the parameters of formal verbal sparring were blown apart in recent history.

Normally, ignoring a presidential debate would be a fatal error. But Trump disregarded the event before the 2016 Iowa caucuses without enduring long-term harm, tempting a repeat next week. Incumbents are expected to limit, but not entirely restrict, debates with challengers. Trump is a quasi-incumbent with a commanding lead in the polls and mocks any strictures. Trump could decline participation, hold a rally at the same time, and still benefit from great media coverage.

Some believe Trump must participate to demonstrate respect for the party, the election process and the office. Such considerations are noteworthy but laughable when applied to him. Others believe that he has nothing to gain from exchanges with weaker contenders.

Trump’s campaign resources are dedicated to legal expenses. Megadonors have yet to contribute to Trump or others. A solid debate performance may unlock those wallets, a consideration to support debate engagement.

Utahns treasure our national traditions and will be quietly disappointed if Trump skips multiple debates. I believe the former president will confront his opponents on stage.

Webb: I can never fathom what dances around inside Trump’s skull, other than he always does whatever he deems is best for him personally. My best guess is that Trump won’t be able to abide allowing all those other Republicans to have the attention of the nation and the media focused on them without him being up on the stage with them, calling them silly names. Of course, he may decline the debate and then stage some big rally at the same time to steal the limelight.

I’m actually torn on whether I want to see Trump in the debate. It would be great to contrast his positions, answers and demeanor with the other candidates. But having him there means most of the focus and news media coverage will be on him, not spread among the other candidates.

We know Trump and his positions very well. It might be better for America if he sits out the debate and allows the nation to get acquainted with the other candidates.

Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota captured immediate national attention when he urged more Democrats to compete in the primaries against Biden. Will this get traction and could this affect the president’s status in Utah?

Pignanelli: Biden’s popularity across the country, even among Democrats, remains troublesome. Despite Phillips’ nice statements about the president, he indirectly raises concerns of Biden’s age and appeal to voters. But it is too late for a Democrat to launch a viable campaign.

When incumbent presidents face strong internal challenges, they often lose the general election (i.e. Herbert Hoover, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush). These machinations will undermine Biden in Utah. The 2024 candidates must factor this into their calculations.

Webb: Biden is old, unpopular and uninspiring. A number of serious political commentators don’t think he will be the Democratic nominee next year. The problem is, who else could the Democrats nominate? Vice President Kamala Harris is even less popular than Biden. The arch-liberalism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom won’t go over well in middle-class America, especially in the swing states Democrats need to win. Weak and feeble as he is, Biden may still be the Democrats’ best choice to defeat a resurgent Trump, even with all his indictments. How did we get the worst nominees imaginable in both parties?

Will Trump make an endorsement in the 2nd Congressional District special election?

Pignanelli: Unlikely. Apparently, no requests have been made and ballots are already in the mail. But a Labor Day surprise is possible.

Webb: I honestly don’t know, but if Trump does endorse, it won’t be Becky Edwards. She’s too moderate. It could be Bruce Hough, but most likely it would be Celeste Maloy. Her current boss, Congressman Chris Stewart, has been a stalwart supporter of most of Trump’s policies, if not his flawed character.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a former journalist and a semiretired small farmer and political consultant. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah state Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.

