Opinion: The hidden cost of climate change

Climate anxiety, brought on by the constant headlines, tells a concerning story for all of us. The individual headlines are well known, but seeing them all together paints a more accurate picture as to what we face.

The biggest headline is the record heat across the U.S. and other parts of the world. Heat so devastating that it is killing a record number of people; heat kills more people than any other natural disaster. Read deeper into the news and we learn of the hidden costs of climate warming. For example, several major insurance companies no longer provide home-owners insurance or are raising prices in California, Florida and Texas because of weather-driven disasters.

Other hidden costs can be found off the Florida coast. Water temperatures are over 100 degrees (verses normal temps of 87 degrees) and threaten the $100 billion fishing industry.

It’s hard not to feel anxious when I hear scientists say this is our new normal. Now more than ever, I feel the need to show my kids I am taking action in the face of this overwhelming challenge. Every day, I remind myself to do something bigger than me — even if it is just a simple thing, like driving a little slower or not letting my car idle. I can also water my yard less or take a shorter shower to help with our drought.

As concerned Utah citizens, let’s urge Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, and Rep. John Curtis, to support and pass climate policy without delay. They could be at the forefront of meaningful change that safeguards the environment by supporting the PROVE IT Act, reducing carbon pollution globally by basically putting a price on carbon-intensive goods produced outside the U.S.

Andrew Watt

Sandy