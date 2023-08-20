Opinion: I hope the Deseret News retains a print newspaper

I read the article in the Deseret News, “Sign of the Apocalypse: The disappearing sports page,” in the Aug. 12 issue.

In the body of the article, reporter Lee Benson recalled getting off a plane and seeing a folded newspaper on board a seat on an airliner years ago and how he knew that someone had rifled through it and took out the sports page. He then compared that to today’s newspapers going digital with sports stories and sports scores.

When I was a young boy, I used to travel with my parents by bus from Kansas to Washington state. With me, I was the inverse, I soured on sports pages, but it was a delight to find a discarded newspaper with the news section intact. Today, I still have an affinity for the regular print editions of newspapers. I like something that I can hold, read at my leisure and enjoy the tangible attributes of a paper. Digital is fine, but impersonal. I hope the Deseret News retains some measure of a paper format.

James A. Marples

Provo