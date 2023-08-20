Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 20, 2023 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: I hope the Deseret News retains a print newspaper

Digital news is impersonal, but print newspapers are tangible and nostalgic

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: I hope the Deseret News retains a print newspaper
A press worker checks a newspaper of the Deseret News after it is printed in West Valley City on Dec. 31, 2020.

A press worker checks a newspaper as the last daily edition of the Deseret News is printed at the MediaOne building in West Valley City on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I read the article in the Deseret News, “Sign of the Apocalypse: The disappearing sports page,” in the Aug. 12 issue. 

In the body of the article, reporter Lee Benson recalled getting off a plane and seeing a folded newspaper on board a seat on an airliner years ago and how he knew that someone had rifled through it and took out the sports page. He then compared that to today’s newspapers going digital with sports stories and sports scores. 

When I was a young boy, I used to travel with my parents by bus from Kansas to Washington state. With me, I was the inverse, I soured on sports pages, but it was a delight to find a discarded newspaper with the news section intact. Today, I still have an affinity for the regular print editions of newspapers. I like something that I can hold, read at my leisure and enjoy the tangible attributes of a paper. Digital is fine, but impersonal. I hope the Deseret News retains some measure of a paper format.

James A. Marples

Provo