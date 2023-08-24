Opinion: I care about our public lands. I endorse Celeste Maloy

Utah’s snowcapped mountains, red rock deserts and magnificent canyons offer both visitors and residents a unique scenic experience and memories to last a lifetime. But to those who live here, these lands mean so much more. Public lands are an integral part of Utah’s history, culture and future. With so many critical decisions for these lands made more than 2,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., Utah needs and deserves a strong voice in the U.S. House of Representatives who has a breadth of experience in public lands policy and understands the most pressing issues facing the state. For Utah’s 2nd District, that individual is Celeste Maloy.

As former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, I oversaw administrative responsibility related to hundreds of millions of acres of land managed by federal administrative agencies, such as the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. I grew up in Rifle, Colorado, but my time in Washington, D.C., has taught me that many of those inside the Beltway lack the common sense, or even the interest, in doing the hard work it takes to try to develop solutions to our natural resource challenges that balance conservation, economic development and resource preservation. I believe Maloy can be an exception to this general rule.

Maloy has worked as a soil conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Beaver, Utah, Deputy County Attorney in Washington County, a public lands attorney for the Utah Association of Counties, and a staff attorney for the Washington County Water Conservancy District. Most recently, she has been serving the people of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District in her role as chief legal counsel. This is an exceptional level of depth to bring to service as a member of Congress.

Maloy has impressed with her eagerness and knowledge. She worked diligently to conserve desert tortoise habitat in southern Utah while also ensuring that local businesses and economic development continue. Maloy has been a force in fighting federal overreach and the designation of the Bears Ears National Monument. Maloy also put forward creative approaches to the management of wild horses — balancing grazing and conservation interests to promote healthy horse herds and Utah’s grazing industry. While these issues will continue, I’m confident Maloy will be a strong voice pushing for Utah’s local voices to be heard.

Maloy understands the importance of public access and outdoor recreation to Utah’s small businesses and tourism industry. River rafters, fly fishermen, rock climbers, backpackers and hikers all drive Utah’s vibrant outdoor economy. But Maloy also knows that someone’s playground should never come at the expense of a working man’s home. Grazing, logging, mining and other traditional public lands uses are important components of rural communities across Utah. Despite loud and strident voices arguing that such uses cannot be harmonized, Maloy believes that a multitude of uses can coexist on Utah’s federal lands. This is not only a sensible and prudent approach to policy, but it strives to bridge decades-old divides.

Utahns know and love their public lands. Their voices should be heard in the decisions that impact them. I am confident that Maloy will make sure Utahns’ voices are heard and respected as decisions regarding management of our public lands are considered in Washington, D.C. Celeste Maloy is right for public lands and right for Utah, and I believe she merits your support.

David L. Bernhardt is the former U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

