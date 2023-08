I read with great interest Gov. Spencer Cox’s comments on the aggressive use of the Antiquities Act to create massive national monuments. Perhaps it is time to revisit the act, amending it so that approval by the congressional delegation(s) of the state(s) impacted is required. It would reduce the kind of back-and-forth size adjustments we’ve seen on Bears Ears National Monument. This would be a worthy cause for Utah’s senators and congressmen to initiate and move forward.

David Green

Layton