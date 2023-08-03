Opinion: Utah’s better way can fix Washington’s addiction to debt and spending

Sadly, there’s no clearer indication that Washington is fundamentally broken than our federal government’s disastrous finances. Our national debt has ballooned to more than $32 trillion — that’s about $96,000 for every single person in America. Interest payments already eat up 8% of the entire federal budget, and rising interest rates will only make it worse.

In a few short years, the federal government will spend more on interest than on Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP. Social Security and Medicare trust funds will be on the brink of insolvency within the next decade, creating uncertainty and potential benefit cuts for future retirees.

The consequences of Washington’s out-of-control spending will be felt by all, but especially the most poor and vulnerable. Meanwhile, activists and politicians think more government is the answer to every challenge and keep pushing for more and more spending, and Washington keeps making big promises it can’t afford to keep.

In Utah, we know there’s a better way to care for each other. We do not throw around money aimlessly. We live within our means. We understand that strong families and strong communities are the essential building blocks of a free, happy and prosperous society. Utah consistently ranks as the top state for volunteerism, and Utahns generously donate more of their income than people in any other state. When our friends and neighbors need help, we don’t wait around for or expect the government to step in — we reach out.

Just as helping each other is deeply embedded in our DNA, so is hard work and innovation. Utahns know that a strong economy improves our quality of life. Utah’s diverse, dynamic economy has ranked first in the country for 16 straight years, creating high-paying jobs that lift more people out of poverty than any government program ever could. Utah consistently ranks highly for economic opportunity and social mobility. It’s no wonder Utah has been one of the fastest-growing states in the country — opportunity is a powerful magnet.

A sizable portion of Utah’s growing budget supports social services for Utah families. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed several bills to provide even more support for Utah families, all while making unprecedented investments in water, transportation and education that will fuel our economic growth and provide opportunities for the next generation.

This year’s historic tax cut package included pro-family child tax credits, a tax credit for adoption expenses and expanded relief for low-income taxpayers — letting Utahns keep more of their hard-earned money as household budgets continue to grapple with inflation.

The Legislature also increased support for caregivers of people with disabilities and extended Medicaid postpartum coverage to 12 months to ensure continuous health care access for new moms and newborn babies during that critical first year. Mental health was a top priority again this year. Over a dozen pieces of legislation will improve access to mental health care across the state, including expanding mobile crisis outreach teams and creating receiving centers for Utahns in need of a little extra help.

With high housing prices and rising interest rates making homeownership increasingly difficult, housing affordability was one of the Legislature’s top priorities last session. We cut government red tape and provided funding to increase the housing supply, which will help keep the dream of home ownership within reach for Utah families all across the state. All told, the Legislature provided more than $200 million to improve housing affordability and address homelessness statewide.

These resources for vulnerable Utahns are in addition to the billions of dollars the state puts toward education, roads, water, energy and other necessities to keep Utah running. It’s essential to balance all our state needs. However, at the end of the day, government cannot solve everything, and we absolutely cannot blindly throw money around. We count on all Utahns to do their part and contribute in a meaningful way.

While it’s true that federal funding helps support some of these programs, it’s important to remember that Utah is one of the least dependent states on the federal government. Unlike Washington’s reckless fiscal management, our state balances its budget every year. And with Washington’s financial outlook worsening each day, Utah’s state lawmakers are working hard to ensure we have budget reserves and contingency plans in place to fill gaps if the federal government finds itself unable to keep its commitments.

Because in Utah, we keep the promises we make. That’s taking care of each other — the Utah way.

Brad Wilson is the Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives. He has formed an exploratory committee and raised money for a possible 2024 run for the U.S. Senate.

