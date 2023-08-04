Opinion: What ‘Oppenheimer’ warns us about nuclear weapons

Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” chronicles the life of the Father of the Atomic Bomb, including his profound misgivings about its use in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Since their inception, nuclear weapons have proliferated, and the reality that they are a current issue in 2023 can be found in the Russian threats to use them in the war in Ukraine.

One of the most cogent comments about atomic weapons comes from Albert Einstein, who said, “The unleashed power of the atom has changed everything save our modes of thinking.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., have introduced H.R.77, calling on the United States to embrace the goals and provisions of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and to take concrete steps to prevent nuclear war.

We should contact our Congressional delegation to support this effort. It is the least we can do.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City